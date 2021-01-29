Stories of the Week: January 24 through January 30

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels will soon be coming to Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

Gov. Jim Justice celebrated the groundbreaking of a wind farm in Grant and Mineral counties.

Three people charged in the death of a 5-year-old boy in Harrison County are asking for separate trials in the case.

Officers found a suspicious package while conducting a traffic stop Wednesday in Clarksburg.

West Virginia’s Groundhog Day celebration in Upshur County has been canceled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.