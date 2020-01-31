Stories of the Week: January 26 through February 1

Live Now
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Federal authorities are investigating a fatal plane crash in Taylor County.

WVU Medicine is running a trial to test a device designed to prevent and treat migraines.

A WVU student was killed in a collision last weekend in Philadelphia.

Audia’s Restaurant in Nutter Fort is closing its doors just a short time after appearing on “Restaurant Impossible.”

Some Virginia residents are reacting to a possible “Vexit” after an invitation to join West Virginia.

