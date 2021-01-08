Stories of the Week: January 3 through January 9

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A West Virginia delegate has been charged federally after his alleged involvement in an incident Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.

A fire destroyed a West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance garage in Randolph County.

Gov. Jim Justice addressed a viral video of a New Year’s Eve party held at the Greenbrier.

A Barbour County man is accused of killing three bear cubs and possessing drugs and drug items.

The Hotel Morgan in Morgantown will be reopening in 2021 under new ownership.

