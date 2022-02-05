Stories of the Week: January 30 through February 5

Stories Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Katie Everly works as a snowplow worker after going through the Jobs & Hope West Virginia Program (WVDOT image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that the first cases of an omicron sub-variant of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.

WVU Medicine has unveiled new MRI scanners that will allow for faster and more accurate imaging.

A woman who once struggled with drug addiction is now working with the West Virginia Division of Highways through the state’s Jobs & Hope West Virginia Program.

A project to bring a home improvement superstore to Bridgeport is getting closer to being a reality.

A Hobby Lobby store coming to a former Kroger location in Clarksburg is showing some signs of progress.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories