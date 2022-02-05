Stories of the Week: January 30 through February 5

Katie Everly works as a snowplow worker after going through the Jobs & Hope West Virginia Program (WVDOT image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that the first cases of an omicron sub-variant of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.

WVU Medicine has unveiled new MRI scanners that will allow for faster and more accurate imaging.

A woman who once struggled with drug addiction is now working with the West Virginia Division of Highways through the state’s Jobs & Hope West Virginia Program.

A project to bring a home improvement superstore to Bridgeport is getting closer to being a reality.

A Hobby Lobby store coming to a former Kroger location in Clarksburg is showing some signs of progress.