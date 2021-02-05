Stories of the Week: January 31 through February 6

Stories Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A West Virginia University student has become the first female Eagle Scout in the state’s history.

The death of a woman, whose body was found in her vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Monongalia County, has been ruled as a homicide after an autopsy.

The Poky Dot in Fairmont has reopened for business after a fire closed it down in 2019.

French Creek Freddie predicted an early spring for West Virginia on Groundhog Day.

A Braxton County man is accused of killing his 3-year-old stepson after state police said the boy suffered “extreme physical abuse.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories