Stories of the Week: January 31 through February 6

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A West Virginia University student has become the first female Eagle Scout in the state’s history.

The death of a woman, whose body was found in her vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Monongalia County, has been ruled as a homicide after an autopsy.

The Poky Dot in Fairmont has reopened for business after a fire closed it down in 2019.

French Creek Freddie predicted an early spring for West Virginia on Groundhog Day.

A Braxton County man is accused of killing his 3-year-old stepson after state police said the boy suffered “extreme physical abuse.”