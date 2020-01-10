Stories of the Week: January 5 through January 11

Stories Of The Week

Alexis Eddy – courtesy of Renee Shock of shocksshotsphotography on instagram.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A new laser tag and VR arcade has opened at the Meadowbrook Mall.

A former MTV reality star from Marion County died at the age of 23.

A highlight-reel dunk from the Robert C. Byrd basketball team made SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

The Morgantown Police Department is seeking the owner of a large sum of money found by a city employee.

An Upshur County man is accused of sexually abusing a girl over the course of several years.

