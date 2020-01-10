Stories of the Week: January 5 through January 11

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
A new laser tag and VR arcade has opened at the Meadowbrook Mall.
A former MTV reality star from Marion County died at the age of 23.
A highlight-reel dunk from the Robert C. Byrd basketball team made SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.
The Morgantown Police Department is seeking the owner of a large sum of money found by a city employee.
An Upshur County man is accused of sexually abusing a girl over the course of several years.