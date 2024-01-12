CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton gave an exclusive interview to NBC TODAY following her recent bout with pneumonia.

Alabama head football coach, and Marion County native, Nick Saban is retiring after 17 seasons at the school.

West Virginia native, and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Randy Moss will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

The Green Bank Observatory has discovered a galaxy with no visible stars.

A two-legged dog taken in by the Doddridge County Humane Society has been fitted with a front-wheel cart.