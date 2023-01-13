CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

One person was killed in a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County.

A man has pleaded guilty in Barbour County to charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Sen. Joe Manchin released a statement about a potential ban on gas stoves by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Celebrity chef Aarón Sanchez was at West Virginia University to celebrate the opening of Adobo Cantina on the Evansdale campus.

Former WVU quarterback Geno Smith set a new Seattle Seahawks passing record as he led the team to the playoffs.