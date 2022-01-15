Stories of the Week: January 9 through January 15

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Justice announced this week that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In Marion County, two former CPS workers have reached a plea deal related to not reporting child abuse in a case involving a boy who died in March 2021.

Three Elkins residents are accused of locking a boy in a cold room for days and shocking him with a Taser.

A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates would ban most abortions after 15 weeks.

An upcoming event at CrossFit Morgantown will honor its late owner, who died last year.

