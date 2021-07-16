Stories of the Week: July 11 through July 17

Stories Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A star college softball player, who is a West Virginia native, was back in the state this week for a softball camp.

The West Virginia Department of Education has started an initiative called “I Got Vaxxed” to encourage students, teachers and staff members to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

A Clarksburg man is accused of hitting a dog with a metal object and knocking it unconscious.

A Bridgeport man has become the latest $1 million winner in the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery.

At Big 12 Football Media Days, a conference official explained that the “horns down” hand signal will “probably” be a penalty in certain situations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories