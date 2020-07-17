Stories of the Week: July 12 through July 18

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice ordered bars in Monongalia County to close for 10 days.
A woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to seven counts of murder involving the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.
A Marion County church released a statement after receiving criticism for a large gathering held there last weekend.
A regional convenience store chain discussed how a nationwide coin shortage is affecting operations.
A West Virginia-based convenience store chain is now requiring customers to wear face masks or face coverings in its stores.