Stories of the Week: July 12 through July 18

Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant pleaded guilty today in federal court here to murder and assault charges in the deaths of eight veterans at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia (Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice ordered bars in Monongalia County to close for 10 days.

A woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to seven counts of murder involving the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

A Marion County church released a statement after receiving criticism for a large gathering held there last weekend.

A regional convenience store chain discussed how a nationwide coin shortage is affecting operations.

A West Virginia-based convenience store chain is now requiring customers to wear face masks or face coverings in its stores.