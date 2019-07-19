Stories of the Week: July 14 through July 20

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
Mon Power recently hired its first-ever female lineman.
Local band The Davisson Brothers recently announced a new reality show following the lives of the band members.
Westover Police killed a black bear that was deemed to be a threat.
The Bridgeport Little League baseball team was without a coach and two players for the state tournament after a recent vehicle accident.
A Clarksburg couple has been charged in a child neglect case after police found three young children wandering alone.