Stories of the Week: July 14 through July 20

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Mon Power recently hired its first-ever female lineman.

Local band The Davisson Brothers recently announced a new reality show following the lives of the band members.

Westover Police killed a black bear that was deemed to be a threat.

The Bridgeport Little League baseball team was without a coach and two players for the state tournament after a recent vehicle accident.

A Clarksburg couple has been charged in a child neglect case after police found three young children wandering alone.