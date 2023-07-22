CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Two people were flown to the hospital after a helicopter crash in Preston County.

A woman was killed in a collision involving a motorcycle along Interstate 79 in Monongalia County.

The 2024 baseball season will be Randy Mazey’s final year as head coach at West Virginia University.

West Virginians aided the Polish marching band after it lost instruments and uniforms while traveling to the World Association of Marching Show Bands competition in Buckhannon.

The owner of Morgantown restaurant Von Blaze will soon open a new restaurant downtown.