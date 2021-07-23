Stories of the Week: July 18 through July 24

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A nurse at WVU Medicine is the latest winner of $1 million in the “Do it for Babydog” lottery.

Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer has written a letter to a federal agency in an attempt to keep the former Mylan plant in Monongalia County open.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department has sent a human skull found near Lost Creek to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston.

Two people in Marion County are accused of keeping two children living in “deplorable conditions.”

Mon Power is using chainsaws attached to helicopters to trim trees near transmission lines across West Virginia.