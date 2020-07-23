Stories of the Week: July 19 through July 25

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision Monday in Monongalia County.

The 2020 Mountain State Forest Festival has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is asking the public to help it track sightings of lightning bugs in the state.

The number of active cases of coronavirus is dropping in Monongalia County.

Gov. Jim Justice has extended an executive order to keep bars in Monongalia County closed another 10 days.

