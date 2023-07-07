CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

William Boggs, accused of stabbing two people to death at a Clarksburg Hardee’s in 2005, has died after being repeatedly found unfit to stand trial.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the SHOP ‘n SAVE Express in Philippi.

A Uniontown chicken restaurant is expanding into north central West Virginia.

A barbecue restaurant open since 2013 in Morgantown has permanently closed due to staffing issues.

West Virginia University interim head men’s basketball coach Josh Eilert recently announced his staff for the upcoming season.