CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Marion County girl is missing in a suspected child abduction.

CHILD ABDUCTION EMERGENCY: West Virginia State Police are looking for a girl missing from Marion County. Posted by WBOY 12News on Monday, July 22, 2019

Kroger donated a new truck to the Mountaineer Food Bank.

Kroger presented the Mountaineer Food Bank with a new refrigerated box truck Tuesday. Posted by WBOY 12News on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

The West Virginia State Police is celebrating 100 years of service.

This year marks a big milestone for the West Virginia State Police. After a century of troopers giving their all to… Posted by WBOY 12News on Monday, July 22, 2019

A man was killed in Lewis County when he was hit by a tractor trailer along Interstate 79.

FATAL INCIDENT: On Wednesday afternoon, an incident occurred on I-79 resulting in a man's death, according to a press release sent out by the Weston Police Department. Posted by WBOY 12News on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Elk Creek.