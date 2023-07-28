CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Two people died in an apparent murder-suicide incident at a home in Harrison County.

A dog was taken to the Ritchie County Humane Society after being found stranded alongside Route 50.

A West Virginia fisherman broke a state fishing record two years in a row.

70 horses are competing this weekend in the Three Rivers Equestrian Association’s TREA Almost Heaven Dressage 1 and 2 competitions in Reedsville.

The Cleveland Browns kicked off training camp for the upcoming season at The Greenbrier Resort.