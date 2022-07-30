CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The state of West Virginia has listed five banks as ineligible for state banking contracts over their boycotting of fossil fuel companies.

Starbucks has announced it will no longer open a new location along University Avenue in Morgantown.

Drivers have expressed concerns related to road work being done along Interstate 79 in Marion County.

The Green Bank Observatory offers a glimpse into the universe right here in West Virginia.

An avian conservation group released a juvenile bald eagle into the wild after weeks of rehabilitation.