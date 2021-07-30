Stories of the Week: July 25 through July 31

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Heavy rains led to flooding in parts of Morgantown on Thursday.

Gov. Jim Justice is calling on the state’s younger residents to step up and get vaccinated against coronavirus.

A Marion County man is accused of kicking a dog and throwing it into the air by its leash.

A Webster County man is the winner of a Jeep Gladiator in the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery.

A West Union woman celebrated her 102nd birthday this week with a party at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.