Stories of the Week: July 26 through August 1

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A man is suing the City of Westover, accusing police officers of violating his civil rights during a 2019 incident.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is urging the public not to plant unsolicited seeds that may have arrived in the mail.

Two Cuban men are accused of stealing campers from Roy’s RV in Elkins and being caught after failing to pay tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike.

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has denied Lena Lunsford’s appeal of her murder conviction in the death of her daughter, Aliayah.

A Preston County man is accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire.