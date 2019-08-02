Stories of the Week: July 28 through August 3

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

West Virginia State Police are looking for a missing Webster County girl.

MISSING GIRL: West Virginia State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 6-year-old Webster County girl, who was last seen in Monongalia County. Posted by WBOY 12News on Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Authorities found an abducted Marion County girl in Texas and arrested her father.

UPDATE: Abducted Marion County girl found unharmed in Texas; father arrested BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨 : The 4-year-old Marion County girl who was reported abducted through an Amber Alert on July 22 was found unharmed in Texas, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshal’s Office.https://www.wboy.com/emergencies/child-abduction-emergency-issued-for-marion-county-girl/ Posted by WBOY 12News on Thursday, August 1, 2019

Former Mountaineer football player Pat McAfee has signed a contract with ESPN to call Thursday night college football games.

As announced by ESPN on Monday morning, former West Virginia and Colts kicker/punter Pat McAfee will be getting a shot at television after signing a multi-year deal with the network. Posted by WBOY 12News on Monday, July 29, 2019

The National Science Foundation has decided to keep the Green Bank Observatory open.

Senator Joe Manchin announced Tuesday that the National Science Foundation (NSF) has decided to keep the Green Bank Observatory in Pocahontas County open. Posted by WBOY 12News on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

A new tobacco ban, that includes vaping products, has taken effect at West Virginia University.