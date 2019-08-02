Stories of the Week: July 28 through August 3

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
West Virginia State Police are looking for a missing Webster County girl.
Authorities found an abducted Marion County girl in Texas and arrested her father.
Former Mountaineer football player Pat McAfee has signed a contract with ESPN to call Thursday night college football games.
The National Science Foundation has decided to keep the Green Bank Observatory open.
A new tobacco ban, that includes vaping products, has taken effect at West Virginia University.