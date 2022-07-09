CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
The family of Skylar Neese shared memories of her 10 years after she was murdered.
An Ohio man drowned at Cheat Lake on Independence Day.
A former West Virginia State Police trooper has been charged with aggravated DUI following an on-duty incident.
An owl was released back into the wild after a family in Elkins rescued it last month.
After a years-long delay, a Steak ‘n Shake location is set to be built in Star City.