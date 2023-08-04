CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The Higher Education Policy Commission revoked Alderson Broaddus University’s authorization to award degrees in West Virginia.

The West Virginia University Board of Governors voted to extend the contract of president Gordon Gee by one year.

The Lewis County Fair has been canceled for 2023.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss has opened a chicken restaurant in Philadelphia.

Don Paco Mexican Restaurant in Buckhannon has closed after 11 years in business.