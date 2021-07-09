Stories of the Week: July 4 through July 10

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Astronomers at the National Science Foundation’s Green Bank Telescope have discovered a massive, previously unknown structure in the Milky Way Galaxy.

A Farmington man has been charged in the shooting death of another man in Taylor County.

Two people convicted in the death of a five-year-old boy in Harrison County have been sentenced to prison.

A West Virginia delegate is facing criticism over a TikTok video posted to his account, in which he seemingly gives advice on oral sex.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice continues his push for younger residents to get vaccinated against coronavirus.