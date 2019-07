CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

First Lady Melania Trump visited West Virginia for a roundtable discussion on opioids.

West Virginia ranks second in the nation for worst bridges.

A Morgantown teenager is participating in a songwriting competition in Nashville, Tennessee.

Law enforcement arrested a man after a vehicle pursuit from Marion County to Lewis County.

A standoff in Bridgeport ended with a man fatally shooting himself.