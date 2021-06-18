Stories of the Week: June 13 through June 19

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Navy Patternmaker 1st Class Stanislaw F. Drwall, 25, of Thomas, West Virginia, was officially accounted for on March 25, 2021. (Photos Courtesy: The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

An Olive Garden restaurant is set to go into the former Ryan’s location on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

A person won $1 million via a Mega Millions ticket bought at the Kroger location at Suncrest Towne Centre in Monongalia County.

The remains of a West Virginia sailor killed at Pearl Harbor have been identified after nearly 80 years.

The city of Morgantown experienced what has been called a “100-year event” when heavy rain moved through the area on Sunday.

A recently-revealed list looks at the most rural counties in West Virginia.