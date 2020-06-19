Stories of the Week: June 14 through June 20

Stories Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Harrison County Commission voted this week to keep a statue of Stonewall Jackson outside the courthouse.

A Chinese restaurant has reopened in Clarksburg after being closed since March.

The Preston County Health Department confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus related to a trip to Myrtle Beach.

One West Virginia University football player has tested positive for coronavirus.

One person was killed in a collision in Harrison County, near the intersection of routes 50 and 98.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories