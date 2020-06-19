Stories of the Week: June 14 through June 20

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Harrison County Commission voted this week to keep a statue of Stonewall Jackson outside the courthouse.

A Chinese restaurant has reopened in Clarksburg after being closed since March.

The Preston County Health Department confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus related to a trip to Myrtle Beach.

One West Virginia University football player has tested positive for coronavirus.

One person was killed in a collision in Harrison County, near the intersection of routes 50 and 98.