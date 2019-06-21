Stories of the Week: June 16 through June 22

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A West Virginia man is calling for a statue of Stonewall Jackson to be removed from the West Virginia State Capitol.

A City of Shinnston employee died after an on-the-job incident.

One person died after a vehicle accident in Upshur County.

A magistrate sentenced a man in Harrison County after a 2018 crash that killed a father and daughter.

Emergency crews attempted to rescue a deer from Elk Creek in Clarksburg.

The West Virginia University Board of Governors approved a contract extension for WVU President Gordon Gee.