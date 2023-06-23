WVU coach Bob Huggins signs a basketball at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. (Photo: Ryan Decker/Gold and Blue Nation)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins announced his resignation following an arrest in Pittsburgh on a DUI charge.

A new headquarters for Hope Gas has opened in the former Mylan plant in Monongalia County.

A new public mural from artist Jamie Lester has been unveiled in downtown Morgantown.

A new book recounts more than 60 West Virginia bigfoot encounters.

The Davisson Brothers Band released a new music video on West Virginia Day.