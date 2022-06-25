CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office determined that two people found dead inside a house fire had been shot.
An Upshur County deputy who was shot in the leg during a shootout along I-79 shared his experience from that day.
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could lead to some changes in West Virginia.
PACE Enterprises is celebrating 50 years of helping adults with disabilities find jobs.
The West Virginia Department of Tourism has installed Almost Heaven swings at some of the most scenic locations in the state.