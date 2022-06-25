CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office determined that two people found dead inside a house fire had been shot.

Responders putting out the structure fire at the residence in West Milford. (Nutter Fort VFD Photo)

An Upshur County deputy who was shot in the leg during a shootout along I-79 shared his experience from that day.

Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman (WBOY Image)

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could lead to some changes in West Virginia.

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2002 in Washington. A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter. The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft Politico posted, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process, particularly before a case is formally decided. (AP Photo/Anna Johnson)

PACE Enterprises is celebrating 50 years of helping adults with disabilities find jobs.

PACE’s employees celebrate 50 years of service

The West Virginia Department of Tourism has installed Almost Heaven swings at some of the most scenic locations in the state.