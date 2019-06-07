Stories of the Week: June 2 through June 8

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

West Virginia is celebrating National Fishing and Boating Week with Free Fishing Weekend.

Two area veterans shared their experiences on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The Clarksburg Harrison Public Library is providing free meals to local children this summer.

A new law has taken effect in West Virginia to allow pharmacists to refill prescriptions in emergency situations.

