Stories of the Week: June 20 through June 26

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A man was shot and killed during a domestic incident in Lewis County.

Eligible children in West Virginia will receive P-EBT food benefits this summer.

A study from a national transportation research organization shows West Virginia’s bridges rank last in the country.

The state’s first “Do it for Babydog” lottery winners were announced at a ceremony in Charleston.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is investigating instances of dying birds in the state.

