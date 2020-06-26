Stories of the Week: June 21 through June 27

Stories Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BUCKWHEAT CAKES.jpg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The 2020 Preston County Buckwheat Festival has been canceled because of uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.

West Virginia State Police has been awarded $1 million to curb drug distribution.

Multiple coronavirus cases have been linked to livestock auctions held in Upshur County.

Stonewall Resort announced that it will hold its annual Independence Day fireworks show on July 4.

Preston County has seen an increase in coronavirus cases, with many of them linked to trips to Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories