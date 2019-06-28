Stories of the Week: June 23 through June 29

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Morgantown Police have charged a man after a python got loose last month.

West Virginia University researchers are studying a fungus that is causing cicadas to act erratically.

A Harrison County teenager was found in New York after going missing from her home.

Former West Virginia University men’s basketball player Joe Mazzulla is getting his shot at coaching in the NBA.

Mon Health discussed how it will handle changes coming with a new medical marijuana law set to take effect July 1.