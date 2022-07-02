Hershel “Woody” Williams served in the Battle of Iwo Jima during his time with the Marine Corps. (Woody Williams Foundation)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient, has died at age 98.

Police identified a body found near Emily Drive in Clarksburg as that of a man who had been reported missing.

A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Circle K gas station in Grafton.

Circle K in Grafton where a winning Powerball ticket was sold (WBOY image)

A man from north central West Virginia has completed a cross-country run from California to Delaware.

Michael Wardian running on Rt. 50 in Harrison County, West Virginia (WBOY Image)

The Sunset Ellis Drive-In in Harrison County has opened for the season following vandalism several months ago.