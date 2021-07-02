Stories of the Week: June 27 through July 3

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is pushing back against a California ban on state-funded travel to West Virginia over a transgender athlete bill.

The second millionaire in the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery was surprised with her winnings at Kegler’s in Morgantown.

The West Virginia Public Service Commission has set up hearings related to complaints filed against Suddenlink Communications.

This week marked nine years since a derecho hit West Virginia, causing extensive power outages in many parts of the state.

A popular Fairmont restaurant that has been around for decades is now under new ownership.