CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

There were concerns this week about the state of a dam in Randolph County and potential flooding.

HARMAN EVACUATION: Randolph County emergency officials began evacuating the town of Harman on Thursday afternoon due to concerns that a nearby dam could fail. Posted by WBOY 12News on Thursday, July 4, 2019

A fire Tuesday destroyed a Marion County restaurant.

Crews from Harrison and Marion County are on the scene fighting a fire at the 3 Ways Inn in White Hall at this hour. Alex Hines – WBOY 12 News is on scene now and will have more info as it becomes available. Posted by WBOY 12News on Tuesday, July 2, 2019

President Trump is planning to visit West Virginia later this month.

WV STATE NEWS: President Donald Trump is expected to visit West Virginia later this month for a reelection fundraiser. Posted by WBOY 12News on Wednesday, July 3, 2019

West Virginia State Police are looking for a man injured June 30 in a shooting incident.

WANTED: West Virginia State Police are looking for a man injured in a shooting incident that happened in Randolph County. Posted by WBOY 12News on Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Storms caused flooding problems Sunday in Preston County.