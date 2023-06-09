CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A fire on Monday in Monongalia County damaged four townhomes.

A Morgantown police officer was killed in a vehicle accident late last week.

Following the recent death of a state trooper, Gov. Jim Justice expressed his support for bringing back the death penalty for killing a first responder.

A therapy dog and its owner will be honored next week at the Governor’s Service Awards dinner for their work at Davis Medical Center.

A robotics team made up of West Virginia University students has been named the best in the world following an international competition.