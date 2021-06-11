Stories of the Week: June 6 through June 12

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Monongalia County coal mine is set to close, with 180 employees permanently laid off.

Gov. Jim Justice continues to implore people to get vaccinated, saying he doesn’t “care how hard-headed you are.”

A Harrison County man is accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old child.

Monongalia County deputies recovered unidentified human remains along Dug Hill Road.

West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend is going on June 12 and 13.

