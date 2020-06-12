Stories of the Week: June 7 through June 13

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

West Virginia is offering a free fishing weekend June 13 and 14.

Nearly 500 people took part in a White Coats for Black Lives event in Morgantown.

A task force has arrested nine people on drug charges in Upshur County.

Two men have filed a lawsuit claiming they were switched at birth in the 1940s.

Gov. Jim Justice has given the go-ahead on in-person high school graduations, with the condition that they be held outdoors.