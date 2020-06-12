Stories of the Week: June 7 through June 13

Stories Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

West Virginia is offering a free fishing weekend June 13 and 14.

Nearly 500 people took part in a White Coats for Black Lives event in Morgantown.

A task force has arrested nine people on drug charges in Upshur County.

Two men have filed a lawsuit claiming they were switched at birth in the 1940s.

Gov. Jim Justice has given the go-ahead on in-person high school graduations, with the condition that they be held outdoors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories