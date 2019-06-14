Stories of the Week: June 9 through June 15

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Clarksburg Police arrested a man after a bathroom incident at Walmart involving a young boy.

A person was stabbed during an incident following the cancellation of a concert at the Clarksburg Amphitheater.

A Republican lawmaker has called on Gov. Jim Justice to resign.

A judge sentenced a Morgantown woman to prison for a child pornography charge.

West Virginia University has begun work to demolish Stansbury Hall.