Stories of the Week: June 9 through June 15

Stories Of The Week

by: Rodney Lamp

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Clarksburg Police arrested a man after a bathroom incident at Walmart involving a young boy.

BATHROOM INCIDENT: Clarksburg Police have arrested a Bridgeport man after an incident with a boy inside a Walmart bathroom.

Posted by WBOY 12News on Monday, June 10, 2019

A person was stabbed during an incident following the cancellation of a concert at the Clarksburg Amphitheater.

HAPPENING NOW: Emergency officials are on scene at the Clarksburg Amphitheater after one person was stabbed earlier this evening. We have a reporter on scene and will have more information tonight at 11!

Posted by WBOY 12News on Saturday, June 8, 2019

A Republican lawmaker has called on Gov. Jim Justice to resign.

WV STATE NEWS: A top West Virginia Republican is calling for Gov. Jim Justice to resign.

Posted by WBOY 12News on Monday, June 10, 2019

A judge sentenced a Morgantown woman to prison for a child pornography charge.

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY SENTENCING: A Morgantown woman learned her fate in federal court Monday, on child porn charges.

Posted by WBOY 12News on Monday, June 10, 2019

West Virginia University has begun work to demolish Stansbury Hall.

West Virginia University began demolition activities at Stansbury Hall. This is to make way for the construction of Reynolds Hall, the new home of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics.

Posted by WBOY 12News on Monday, June 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News