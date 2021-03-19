Stories of the Week: Local restaurant owner indicted for charges, canceled vaccination appointments, and St. Patrick’s Day parties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Hundreds of people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in Morgantown, with some participants accosting a 12 News reporter.

A woman is accused of leaving a two-year-old boy alone in a bathtub, where he received severe burns from hot water.

A Morgantown man has been indicted after an incident in January at the U.S. Capitol, in which a police officer died.

Some Morgantown residents who signed up to receive coronavirus vaccines had their appointments canceled once it was determined they did not meet current eligibility requirements.

One man died after a vehicle accident Tuesday in Harrison County.