Stories of the Week: Local restaurant owner indicted for charges, canceled vaccination appointments, and St. Patrick’s Day parties

Stories Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Morgantown St. Patricks Day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Hundreds of people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in Morgantown, with some participants accosting a 12 News reporter.

A woman is accused of leaving a two-year-old boy alone in a bathtub, where he received severe burns from hot water.

A Morgantown man has been indicted after an incident in January at the U.S. Capitol, in which a police officer died.

Some Morgantown residents who signed up to receive coronavirus vaccines had their appointments canceled once it was determined they did not meet current eligibility requirements.

One man died after a vehicle accident Tuesday in Harrison County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories