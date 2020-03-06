Stories of the Week: March 1 through March 7

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The Milan Puskar Foundation donated $1 million to WVU Medicine Children’s effort to build a new children’s hospital.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration confirmed a death at the Federal No. 2 Mine in Fairview.

A person of interest has been identified in suspicious deaths at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

An employee at the Clarksburg Lowe’s is accused of stealing more than $6,000 worth of merchandise, including giving items away at Christmas.

West Virginia University has canceled all spring break study abroad trips over fears related to coronavirus.