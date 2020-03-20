Stories of the Week: March 15 through March 21

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The first cases of coronavirus were reported in north central West Virginia, in Monongalia and Tucker counties.

Officials euthanized two wolves that escaped from the State Wildlife Center in Upshur County.

Dollar General announced it is dedicating the first hour of each day to senior shoppers.

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has closed its regional offices as a precaution against coronavirus.

WVU Medicine has opened drive-through collection points to test pre-screened patients for coronavirus.