CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A 102-year-old Harrison County World War II veteran recently died at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

A Tucker County boy born with a heart defect continues to receive treatment at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a plan to patch every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock more than 60 lakes, rivers and creeks across the state with golden rainbow trout.

Girl Scout cookies have arrived for orders placed in some north central West Virginia counties.