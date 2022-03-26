CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Harrison County jury has convicted a woman in the abuse death of a child.

One man was killed in an industrial accident that happened in Clarksburg.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., has stated that he will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s appointment to the Supreme Court of the United States.

A Burnsville man broke a record by catching the largest musky in West Virginia history.

The Glenville State University women’s basketball team has won the Division II national championship.