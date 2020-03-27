Stories of the Week: March 22 through March 28

Stories Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

After an initial report of coronavirus at a Morgantown nursing home, the number of cases has increased.

Sheetz announced a pay increase for employees during the coronavirus outbreak.

An employee at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has tested positive for coronavirus.

WVU Medicine is just one medical provider that announced it was implementing a no-visitor policy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals announced it is restarting production of medication that may be effective at treating coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories