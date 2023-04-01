CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

North Marion High School is mourning the recent death of a teacher and coach.

WBOY announced this year’s recipient of the Remarkable Woman of West Virginia award.

A footpath to connect the Downtown and Evansdale campuses of West Virginia University is being built in Morgantown.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been making stops this week in Clarksburg and Morgantown.

Mr. Peanut visited with patients at the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital while going around the area in the NutMobile.