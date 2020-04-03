Stories of the Week: March 29 through April 4

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

West Virginia University went viral with a socially-distanced version of “Country Roads.”

An Elkins police officer was welcomed home after being shot and taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

A middle school teacher has been putting in long hours to sew masks for healthcare workers.

First responders recovered a body found along River Road in Clarksburg on Tuesday.

Emergency crews transported a 6-year-old boy to United Hospital Center after he fell into a pond in Harrison County.